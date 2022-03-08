As we celebrate women’s day today, a lot of women in and around the world are being praised for their consistent contribution towards their families, children managing their work-life simultaneously. Today we celebrate god’s utmost creation who embodies strength and courage. Here’s how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar celebrates it.

Talking about the same, Sunayana Fozdar says “It was never going a step ahead from the opposite gender. It was always about us getting our basic rights, But today when you see so many successful actresses and entrepreneurs who are as successful as the male ones it brings you a sense of satisfaction that we’re slowly heading towards the right direction”

Sunayana Fozdar feels that textbook education is not enough to eradicate the primitive mindset of people prevailing in society. She says “I think textbook education is not enough. I feel there should be conversations carried out with and amongst children.”

“Be it only boys school or a mix of both. But we need to educate people and not only in the urban cities but on all levels. We have to work on it from the grassroot levels,” added Sunayana Fozdar.

Sunayana Fozdar concluded by saying “For me my mother is the most inspirational woman in my life. She has kept us strong in all the tough circumstances of life. So she is for sure my inspiration in all the aspects”

