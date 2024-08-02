Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undeniably one of the most popular shows on the Indian television and one reason for its popularity is the endearing portrayal of the quintessential Indian middle-class couple, Jethalal and Dayaben. Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s chemistry turned iconic.

While Disha Vakani quit the show many years ago, Dayaben’s absence has left a void, with the audiences longing for her reunion with Jethalal. Their chemistry is missed, and their eventual on-screen reunion is one of the most anticipated events on the show.

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani had an excellent working relationship while they were working together as Jethalal and Dayaben for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah. Their love for each other on-screen, often expressed through subtle gestures and playful banter, could be portrayed because of the warmth they share off-screen.

However, it was during one of the interviews that they were asked to highlight what they liked and disliked about each other. Disha Vakani, being the shy one, said, “I like the love that Dilip ji has for his family. There is nothing I dislike about him.”

Meanwhile, in the same interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Dilip Joshi, for the first time, mentioned what he dislikes in Disha Vakani. Jethalal said, “I like and dislike the fact that she never complains. Sometimes, people should complain if they are uncomfortable or have an issue with something. But she never complains!”

However, both the actors maintained that they have immense respect for each other and called each other the greater actor. Disha Vakani instantly shot to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for her portayal of Dayaben with a very humorous way of talking. She worked a lot on her vocal texture and tonal quality since it was not her real voice.

Dilip Joshi, on the other hand, has been a seasoned actor, but he was offered Jethalal when there was no work, and he jumped at the opportunity.

