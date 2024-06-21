Disha Vakani was undoubtedly one of the major reasons why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah attained crazy fame across the nation. Her quirky mannerisms and innocence made the audience fall in love with her, making her character a cult in the space of Indian television. But now, as she’s no longer a part of the show, TMKOC has definitely lost a chunk of viewers.

Disha has played the character Daya Gada since the beginning of the show. Her chemistry with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Gada) was fantastic, and the duo emerged as one of the most loved pairs in the history of Indian television. She went on maternity leave in September 2017, and since then, she has never returned. Now, after waiting for so long, it’s clear that the actress has parted ways with the show.

However, before quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani enjoyed a humongous daily salary. Considering her popularity among the audience, she was reportedly paid a staggering 1.25 lakh for each episode. Yes, you read that right! With this, she was the third highest-paid actor in the show after Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha.

For those who don’t know, Disha Vakani started her acting career from a theatre background. She was reportedly paid 250 rupees for her first drama, which was her first salary. If we compare her first salary to her pay in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (last acting salary), Disha witnessed a monstrous growth of 49900%.

Talking about her first salary, Disha Vakani reportedly said, “I was paid Rs 250 for my first drama. I remember that I handed over the money to my father. He had tears in his eyes; that moment will always be closer to my heart. As an artist, work satisfaction is more important than monetary satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani tied the knot with Mayur Padia in 2015. Her real-life brother, Mayur Vakani, is also a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, he plays the character of Sundar, Daya’s brother.

