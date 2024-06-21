Recently, TVF’s series Panchayat 3 entertained the audiences with another wonderful season. The actors in the show are still being celebrated, and one of them is Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod in the series. In fact, ‘Dekh Raha Hai Naa Binod’ is now a standalone meme material. But the actor was never sure that the dialogue and his character would be noticed so much.
Ashok Pathak’s Salary For Panchayat
The actor, who has also been a part of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya Season 2 has reportedly earned somewhere around 20 thousand per episode for Panchayat. This would approximately bring his total earnings from the show to somewhere close to 3.2 lakh.
Ashok Pathak entered season 2, and his character was an instant hit. However, initially, he was not at all interested in the role since he thought it would be another 2-minute, 5-minute thing that would be totally unforgettable.
Not Interested In Panchayat
In one of his interviews with India Today, the actor mentioned, “When I got a call from the casting, I was very disappointed. In fact, for the last several years, I have been playing characters like a street vendor, a driver, or a security guard. In such a situation, it seemed that the character Vinod is also like that. I kept postponing the audition for two to three days.”
Earning 128% Higher
Ashok Pathak’s earnings with Panchayat is almost 128% higher than his first big paycheck that he received for a Dominos Ad where the actor earned 1.4 lakh from the commercial. However, he admitted in one of his interviews with Dainik Bhaskar that he forgot about Binod’s character since he did not know it would turn into such a big hit.
During one of his early conversations with Bhaskar, the actor admitted that he still craves good roles. Questioning the standards for casting in this industry the actor asked, “Meri shakal ka aadmi kyun nahi crorepati ka role kar sakta hai? Hero ka kirdaar nibha sakta hai? Ek mauka to dekar dekho.”
We hope Ashok Pathak gets what he deserves and craves for. Looking forward to more of his work in the future.
