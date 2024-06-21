Recently, TVF’s series Panchayat 3 entertained the audiences with another wonderful season. The actors in the show are still being celebrated, and one of them is Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod in the series. In fact, ‘Dekh Raha Hai Naa Binod’ is now a standalone meme material. But the actor was never sure that the dialogue and his character would be noticed so much.

Ashok Pathak’s Salary For Panchayat

The actor, who has also been a part of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya Season 2 has reportedly earned somewhere around 20 thousand per episode for Panchayat. This would approximately bring his total earnings from the show to somewhere close to 3.2 lakh.

Ashok Pathak entered season 2, and his character was an instant hit. However, initially, he was not at all interested in the role since he thought it would be another 2-minute, 5-minute thing that would be totally unforgettable.