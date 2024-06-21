Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the premiere episode drops tonight. While the audience is waiting for another Jhakkas season, they have even started guessing the names of the final contestants. A total of 14 names have been speculated as the final list.

The final 14 on Anil Kapoor‘s show are a mixed batch from the world of acting, music, sports, fashion, and Instagram. This year’s influencers include the Vada Pav girl, while the celebs include Deepak Chaurasia and Sana Makbul.

Every season, the contestants of Bigg Boss experience a strange yet significant phenomenon – A massive rise in their social media following. So, this season, we decided to present a pre-battle report card of all the supposed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3.