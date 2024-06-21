Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the premiere episode drops tonight. While the audience is waiting for another Jhakkas season, they have even started guessing the names of the final contestants. A total of 14 names have been speculated as the final list.
The final 14 on Anil Kapoor‘s show are a mixed batch from the world of acting, music, sports, fashion, and Instagram. This year’s influencers include the Vada Pav girl, while the celebs include Deepak Chaurasia and Sana Makbul.
Every season, the contestants of Bigg Boss experience a strange yet significant phenomenon – A massive rise in their social media following. So, this season, we decided to present a pre-battle report card of all the supposed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Here’s a report card of the contestants and where they stand regarding their Instagram following, presented by the lowest to highest Insta followers.
14. Poulomi Polo Das
- Insta Following: 166K
- Profession: Model, Actress
- Claim To Fame: Poulomi has acted in a few films, one of the popular ones being Baarish
13. Deepak Chaurasia
- Insta Following: 293K
- Profession: Journalist
- Claim To Fame: The Aaj Tak Editor is stepping out of his comfort zone and into a battlefield.
12. Naezy
- Insta Following: 295K
- Profession: Rapper
- Claim To Fame: Known for changing the Rap scene and for being the inspiration behind Gully Boy.
11. Sai Ketan Rao
- Insta Following: 349K
- Profession: Actor
- Claim To Fame: Another popular TV name, Sai Ketan is known for shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Imlie
10. Chandrika Gera Dixit
- Insta Following: 369K
- Profession: Chef
- Claim To Fame: Before entering Bigg Boss, Chandrika went viral for Selling Vada Pav & Making Insta Videos
9. Munisha Khatwani
- Insta Following: 816K
- Profession: Tarot Card Reader
- Claim To Fame: TV & Reality Shows
8. Sana Makbul
- Insta Following: 1 Million
- Profession: Actress
- Claim To Fame: Sana is a pretty popular actress and has acted in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Khatron Ke Khiladi
7. Neeraj Goyat
- Insta Following: 1.1 Million
- Profession: Boxer
- Claim To Fame: Neeraj became popular after he publicly Feuded with Jake Paul
6. Armaan Malik
- Insta Following: 3.7 Million
- Profession: Content Creator
- Claim To Fame: Social Media content and Living With Two Wives will be entering the show with him.
5. Shivani Kumari
- Insta Following: 4 Million
- Profession: Rural Influencer
- Claim To Fame: Shivani Kumaris is pretty popular on Instagram
4. Sana Sultan Khan
- Insta Following: 6.5 Million
- Profession: Fashion Influencer
- Claim To Fame: She is known for featuring in the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Music Video
3. Payal Malik
- Insta Following: 6.6 Million
- Profession: Content Creator
- Claim To Fame: She is creator Armaan Malik’s 1st Wife
2. Kritika Malik
- Insta Following: 8.4 Million
- Profession: Content Creator
- Claim To Fame: Joining her husband and his first wife in Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Armaan Malik’s 2nd Wife
1. Vishal Pandey
- Insta Following: 9 Million
- Profession: Fashion Influencer
- Claim To Fame: Before stepping out as a contestant social media star Vishal was seen in the film Zaroori Tha 2
The list clearly suggests that content creator Armaan Malik has 1154% more Insta followers than rapper Naezy, while his 2nd wife, Kritika Malik, stands 2176% higher than the Vada Pav Girl in terms of Insta followers. Hopefully, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will add some more million followers to their accounts!
