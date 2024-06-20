Bigg Boss OTT 3: First Picture From The Venue Of First Supposed Fight Of Anil Kapoor's House

Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the first pictures of the house are here. These images clearly indicate two things, one that nothing much has changed in the interior of the house and the basic structure is now very famiiar. It has been set up on the same pattern.

The second important thing is the structure of the bedroom, which seems to have three beds – two double and one single place in the center. This seems like the latest digital version of the show might follow the three-part division of the last season, where Bigg Boss divided the house into Dil, Dimaag, and more sections.

The third important thing about the Bigg Boss House is the grandeur, of course. If one could pay to live here, one should definitely have an experience. But for this year, many popular names are going to grace their presence in this house.

Check out the first in-house pictures from the show and the places where these inmates will have their first fight, first make out, and more!

The First B*tching Session

This is the grand entrance to the main area of the Bigg Boss House. The participants start b*tching about each other the moment they enter from the stage as we have seen in the past seasons. As soon as the third contestant enters, the other two are dying to pass comments about each other to form the first group of the house!

The Meeting Point

The area, which would initiate fights about who would clean it up. Also the area where the participants would fight each other to sit in the focus when Anil Kapoor arrives on their Television Sets.

The First Big Fight

In the entire history of Bigg Boss, the first and also the biggest battles have been fought in the kitchen area itself. Be it Madhurima Tuli’s pan fight or Dolly Bindra‘s Baap pe mat jaa fight! In fact even the first fight mostly has started from the Kitchen itself.

The Censored Area

The area where every year some or the other supposed couple starts sharing a quilt leaving the rest to everyone’s imaginations!

The Diva Area

And every year, some or the other diva flaunts her s*xy and toned body in the pool, wearing the coolest and scintillating beach wear ever! Remember Hina Khan, Bandagi Kalra, and Veena Malik?

The Crying Corner

The area where most of the celebs will come running to when they would want to cry. The mirrors on these walls would have so many heartbreaking stories!

The New Element

This seems like the new element and a very cute, cozy corner. Doesn’t seem like the confession room since a sofa is also visible behind. We guess we need to wait and watch.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres on June 21, 9 PM on Colors and Jio Cinema.

