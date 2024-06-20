Mirzapur season 3 trailer has been finally arrived with glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Verma fighting for the throne and Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi taking the lead. The trailer itself starts with the punchline – Kaleen Bhaiya gone & Guddu Pandit on.

But is Kaleen Bhaiya really gone? Well, the trailer confuses me until Pankaj Tripathi arrives with his deep baritone. The show produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani is more violent and bloody this time.

It gets more intense with all that happened in the past, forming the premise of the new season Rasika Duggal taking the reign of Mirzapur in her hands (read Pallu). With more drama, fights, plannings and plotting, Mirzapur Season 3 is already pumping up the excitement just the right amount.

While Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma, Shweta Tripathi & Rasika Duggal are fighting in the Desi version of Game Of Thrones, it is still not sure who will sit on the throne, and the walkthrough to this road to the throne is stylized on bloodshed, gunshots, knife cuts, and dark red color.

It is so strange that red is the color of love and violence, and Mirzapur season 3 derives its red on these two emotions so strongly and interchangeably that it has kept the audiences hooked for the past 2 seasons, leaving them intrigued for the third season.

The trailer concedes the gaalis and settles down at only one ‘Bh*s*ike’ this time. Pankaj Tripathi‘s 10-second glimpse, in fact, a peek-a-boo with his back, eats up the entire 2-minute 37-second trailer. The background music, the Mirzapur theme all set the tone so right for his arrival! Also, it is very interesting to see the amount of ‘Khoon ke cheente’ increasing on the title credit of Mirzapur.

While season 1 was about Bablu Bhaiya, season 2 was about Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya took hold of season 3, and everyone was just waiting for BHAUKAAL!

Check out the trailer of Mirzapur Season 3.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kota Factory Season 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Jeetu Bhaiya Finally Finds His ‘Jeevan Ka Satya’ [& Pooja Didi] Adulting In Barely Minimum Amount But Not Without Flaws!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News