Sharmajee Ki Beti is the latest offering that will be served hot from Tahira Kashyap Khurrana‘s oven, freshly baked from June 28 onwards, on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the film has been dropped, and while this might be considered as her full-fledged debut, she has already impressed with one of her stories in Feels Like Ishq that streamed on Netflix.

Now, she is back with a stellar cast featuring Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar, and Saiyami Kher, three versions of Sharma women who try to juggle through their daily lives and struggle only because of their gender.

There is Sakshi Tanwar’s Jyoti, a working mother seeking and probably failing the work-life balance. Divya Dutta‘s Kiran searches for her identity in a foreign land with an ignorant husband while she uproots herself from Patiala to settle in a big city. Lastly, Tanvi struggles to make her boyfriend understand that being a cricketer is important to her.

All these three women are very relatable and not a very fresh attempt. You have seen them more often on-screen and off-screen than you think. While Jyoti seems to be an extension of Vidya Balan from Mission Mangal (in fact, even Sakshi Tanwar has played it in MOM), Divya Dutta is most of the women empowerment stories. Saiyami Kher’s story is an extension from Chak De India‘s Sagarika Ghatge’s story.

So, what makes Sharmajee Ki Beti different? It is Ayushmann Khurrana Jee ki biwi! Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, in her full-fledged debut, adds a punk that seems to make this slice-of-life drama a go-getter rather than preaching and brooding. The little laughs bring a smile to your face, and all the stories start to seem very relatable.

Hopefully, the promises given by Sharmajee Ki Beti’s trailer will be delivered by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s well-crafted story. The film will be released on June 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

