Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are one of the most good-looking couples in Bollywood. The duo shares two kids together and never misses out on any opportunity to shower love on each other during their public appearances or social media PDA. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Tahira dished out intimate details on their ‘great’ s*x life and rated it as a good workout activity. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ayushmann and Tahira enjoy a huge fan following among fans with over 17 million and 472K followers on Instagram. The couple has been married for over 15 years and look adorable together. Now speaking about the throwback interview, Tahira once appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Shape of You’ to discuss her book ‘The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother’.

Amid the conversation, Shilpa praised Tahira Kashyap for writing about carefree s*x in her book, and she candidly replied, “But it is what it is, no! It’s s*x, and it is great, and it’s good.” Haha, Tahira didn’t hold back from dishing out details on her intimate bedroom details with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

The host Shilpa Shetty then asked Tahira Kashyap to rate s*x as a workout activity, and replying to it; she said, “Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so…”

Haha, we loved how Kashyap was so spontaneous and honest about her answers on the show, and it’s rare that we see celebrities talking about stereotypes on a public platform.

