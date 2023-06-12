Hindi Cinema, or rather Bollywood from the 90s and gossip from that era, is pure gold. One such gossip involves Sunny Deol’s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, which could have dealt with Akshay Kumar, who cheated on Raveena Tandon with Shilpa Shetty. When Sunny Paaji got to know about this, he was furious. Why is the question, and we will answer it for you.

So, this throwback story dates back to the late 90s. 1997 to be precise. When the Gadar actor was shooting with Raveena Tandon for their film Ziddi, during the shoot of the film, the Mohra actress was not in a peaceful state of mind as she was dealing with a heartbreak.

Now comes our main man. The Khiladiyon ka Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. The Mohra actor did not have a good reputation and had a casanova image. From dating Raveena, Ayesha Zulka, and Shilpa Shetty and finally settling with Twinkle Khanna (with a rumoured fling with Rekha), Akshay has been everywhere. But had to deal with an infuriated Sunny Deol. Scroll down to read this speculated rumour from the 90s.

Akshay Kumar had a scintillating affair with Raveena Tandon, who was sure that she is getting married to him soon, till one day, she was dumped by the Seedhe Saadhe Akshay for Shilpa Shetty. Raveena, who earlier used to date Ajay Devgn, could not deal with another heartbreak and was suffering which was visible to everyone on the sets of her film Ziddi, including her co-star Sunny Deol.

When Sunny asked Raveena about her misery, who always kept crying on the set, she confided in him and shared the details of her breakup. The details did not go down with Sunny, who confronted Akshay Kumar over the same. Rumours also say that Sunny and Raveena had a little fling-thing going and he tried to act as her knight in shining armour. However, none of the reports have any substantial proof.

Coming back to the story, after Sunny Deol blasted Akshay Kumar for cheating on Raveena Tandon and ill-treating her, they had a fallout which could be solved years later with Akshay getting married to Dimple Kapadia‘s daughter Twinkle Khanna. Dimple and Sunny are very close, and their closeness has been termed as an alleged relationship that continues to date, but we’ll keep that story for another day. However, it is a fact that Dimple and Sunny do share a very close bond.

Talking about Raveena Tandon, the actress is now happily married to Anil Thadani. Shilpa Shetty is happily married to Raj Kundra, and Sunny Deol is gearing up to welcome his Bahu as his son Karan Deol is getting married soon. So it’s a happy ending for everyone!

