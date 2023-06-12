Saif Ali Khan is one of the underrated actors in Bollywood, but with time, he got his due, and his film Omkara proved to be the biggest turning point in his professional life. His personal life is as enriching as his career with four beautiful kids and a gorgeous wife, but despite that, the actor once shared that he can’t sit at home as he is scared of becoming a father again after Jeh. Scroll below to get the deets.

Saif has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his former wife Amrita Singh, and he then married the Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor with whom he has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Taimur was born in 2016, and Jeh was born in 2021 after the first lockdown and turned two this February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in the second instalment of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and was seen opposite Rani Mukerji during the promotion of the film, and he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with other co-stars. It was pointed out by Kapil that Saif’s Tandav, Bhoot Police also came out around that time. Kapil, the funny man he is, asked the Hum Tum actor, “Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hai, aap workaholic hai ya family badh jaane ka pressure aap par bhi hai?” That was indeed a legit question!

Saif Ali Khan sportingly responded to the query by saying, “Nahi family badh jaane ka pressure nahi, mujhe is baat ka darr hain…agar main ghar baitha rahu to shayad aur bachche ho jayenge.”

The actor is a doting father, and all his photos hanging out with his kids often take over social media, be it going out for lunch and dinner with his kids or carrying them over his shoulder as they fiddle with his phone in his back pocket. Anyway, the clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on Sony TV’s official Twitter handle and you can have a look at it below.

. @KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aa rahi hai #BuntyAurBubli2 ki jodi, jo hasa hasa ke aapke dil ki karenge chori! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/K5Dez1IIMy — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 11, 2021

And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon’s Mythological Drama To Have Overpriced Tickets For Seats Next To ‘Reserved Hanuman Ji Seat’? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News