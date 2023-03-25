For the past few weeks, Kapil Sharma has been on a promotional spree for his latest film Zwigato. The comedian-turned-actor promoted the film extensively. Kapil Sharma, who rose to fame with the comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, has been in the news for speaking his heart out about anything and everything. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Kapil revealed that he was banned from saying a few words on the show.

The comedian was earlier in the news for revealing that the channel had asked him to flirt with actresses on the show that often headlines. Here’s what he has to say about the changing comedy that is offending people nowadays.

During his appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want, Bebo asked, “We are evolving as a society, comedy that used to be funny 10 years ago, people are now taking a lot of offence to that. So then when your write a script or sit down with your team, do you keep it in mind that we can’t make fun of such and such situation?” Reacting to same, Kapil Sharma said that people have become more sensitive toward comedy and get offended easily.

Kapil Sharma told Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Honestly it happens a lot, in the society that I come from Amritsar, Punjab it’s there in our culture that the bride’s side would tease the groom and call him out with names and joke over it. Body shaming and other things, that were in our culture but now if we do it here it’s called body shaming. When you work with GEC channels, you get SNPs on words you can’t even imagine. Currently, I was told by the channel that I cannot use the word ‘paagal’. I didn’t get it and asked why? Later, they told me the reason saying, actual people who are termed with the name get offended.”

“Yet, it is a word we use casually with our children, and siblings call each other ‘pagal’ with fun. I sometimes think we’re moving backwards. I recall Javed Akhtar said in an interview that he couldn’t write the moment in Sholay where Dharmendra speaks while hiding behind the statue of Lord Shiva because it would offend people,” added the comedian further.

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s statement? Do let us know.

