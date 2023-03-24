Dalljiet Kaur recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs after the actress decided to give love another chance and tied the knot with Nikhil Patel. The duo got married on March 18 & dropped some heartwarming pictures on the internet. They are currently enjoying their honeymoon, however, their making headlines for a tattoo they got on their legs. Scroll below to read the details.

Dalljiet, who was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot recently tied the knot with her beau & set an example for all the women out there who are scared to give themselves another chance. Recently, the duo got a similar tattoo on their legs that had an Urdu word, and it didn’t go well with netizens.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel had an intimate wedding in the presence of their close ones. Soon after their marriage, they jetted off for their honeymoon. The couple decided to have similar tattoos and served pure couple goals, however, it didn’t go well with a set of netizens. Notably, the tattoo has a clapboard which marks the start of something new, followed by the Urdu word ‘maktub, which means it had to happen. Apart from this, the tattoo had the mention of Take 2 that probably hinted towards their life’s second innings; it also had a date 07/09/2022, which denoted their first meeting in Dubai. As soon as they dropped the images, netizens were quick to troll them.

One user commented, “Pairo mai Urdu se kyun likh hai.”

“Take2 Pta kyun likhvaya kyunki, take 1 toh Shalin Bhanot ke saath ho chuka hai.”

Another user wrote, “Urdu word nhi likhna chahiye tha yaar.”

“Urdu written on the leg is not acceptable, that’s disrespect of the language.”

“Tattoos are always a bad idea; why do some couples rush in getting it.”

“Yeh galat hai..”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

However, many also came out in support of newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur & Nikhil Patel. One of the users wrote, “ Oh hello chill everyone ‘Urdu’ is just a language, she didn’t disrespect it as language… usne koi religion ki insult nhi ki hai, language is language, English, Hindi, Urdu, arabic etc.. itna overreact na kare.”

What is your take on Dalljiet Kaur’s tattoo? Let us know in the comments section below!

