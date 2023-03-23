Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to create hype in the media. Be it with her bold fashion choices or strong opinions, she’s always in the news for one or the other reason. But it looks like, the diva has finally found someone. Well, we are not saying this! It’s Uorfi herself who has just dropped a major hint about the same. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down to read the whole story.

Uorfi rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT followed by the shocking fashion choices she made for her airport spotting. While the actress has often gotten trolled for her various reasons, nothing has ever stopped her from doing what she’s best at.

Just a while back, Uorfi Javed took to Twitter to share a post that has stirred the internet. Taking to social media, Ms Javed shared a photo that features ‘He Said Yes’ placard along with a beautiful flower vase. While no one is seen in the picture, we wonder if she’s really getting married or if it’s just a prank with her followers on social media. On Insta stories, she shared the same post along with another one which reads, “Woohoo We Did It.”

Commenting on her post a user wrote, “ab sabke samne mera naam mat le dena yar.”

While another said, “Uorfi, we decided to keep it private, anyways thank you so much, guys, for your wishes.”

“Should I wear clothes was the question,” said a third user.

Earlier, taking to Twitter Uorfi Javed slammed Sonali Kulkarni’s ‘lazy women’ statement and wrote, ““How insensitive, whatever you said! You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together? What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage – dowry . Ladies don’t be afraid to ask or demand. Yes you’re right women should work but that’s a privilege that not everyone gets. You’re too entitled to see that may be.”

Well, we wonder if Uorfi Javed is really getting married?

What do you think? Do let us know.

