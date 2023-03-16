Actress Sonali Kulkarni is a popular name in the Marathi film industry. The actress made her debut in 1992 with the Kannada film Cheluvi and later went on to work in Marathi and Hindi films. Recently, the actress expressed her views on gender equality during an event, and now, netizens are lauding her for unapologetically expressing her opinion. Scroll below to read the details.

A video of Sonali has gone viral on the internet, where the actress can be heard saying that there are a lot of women who want a husband with a good job, and own house, the one who can give them financial assurance but refuse to work themselves. After listening to her, netizens are now lauding her for speaking up about the gender equality issue and supporting men.

Dil Chahta Hai fame actress Sonali Kulkarni recently spoke about gender equality and talked about how women expect a lot from men (financial security) when it comes to marriage. The video that is doing the rounds on the internet, the actress can be heard saying, “Bharat mai bahut saari ladkiyaan aalsi hai, unko aisa boyfriend chahiye ya pati chahiye, jiske pass achi naukri ho, jiske pass ghar ho, jisko assurance ho ki usko increment milega hi milega, par us ladki mai itni himmat nhi hai ki who keh paaye ki mai kya karungi jab tum mujhse shaadi karoge.”

The Singham star also said that men in India face more pressure than women to earn money, and many even start earning as soon as they turn 18. On the other hand, girls think about it until they are not 25 or 27 and she feels like crying for her brothers. Sonali further added, “I want to advice everyone that encourage the women of your house and make them capable enough that they can take your their expenses and can also support their partner.”

Netizens are lauding Sonali for supporting men and sharing what they go through. One of the users wrote, “She is right on many counts.”

Another wrote, “She spoke a lot of sense. Practicality was apparent.”

“She is absolutely right.”

I don't know who she is but hats off to her courage to speak the unspoken unpalatable truth! 👏#Equality pic.twitter.com/vB2zwZerul — Amit Srivastava 🕉️ (@AmiSri) March 15, 2023

However, the actress clarified that not all women are like that, but this demanding nature is growing quite a lot. We think Sonali Kulkarni has a point. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

