Hera Pheri 3 is unarguably one of the most-anticipated Indian films. A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal were reuniting. Then again, we got an update about Sanjay Dutt joining the cast. Now, there are some exciting details about his character, which will surely lift up the iconic franchise. Keep reading to know more!

It was the biggest breaking news when the reunion of Akshay, Suniel and Paresh was green-lit. As there are huge expectations set from the film, the makers roped in Sanjay Dutt as a new twist. For the last few days, we have been hearing about Dutt’s character being blind and now, the actor himself has confirmed the same.

Talking to ETimes, Sanjay Dutt just replied with “Yes” when asked about him being a blind don in Hera Pheri 3. Apart from this, the source even revealed to BT that Dutt’s character would be similar to that of Feroz Khan’s character in Welcome. “It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film,” as shared by the source.

Speaking more about Sanjay Dutt’s character in Hera Pheri 3, previously it was reported that he’d be seen in the role of Ravi Kishan’s brother in the film. For the unversed, Ravi was a member of Sharat Saxena aka Totla Seth’s gang in Hera Pheri 2.

Meanwhile, the film will be helmed by Farhad Samji and is expected to go on floors after a couple of months. Phir Hera Pheri was directed by the late Neeraj Vora.

