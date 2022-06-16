Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has made a huge name for himself in Indian cinema. He’s been in the showbiz for over 3 decades and went on to use his influence in politics. Currently, a Member of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, the actor is opening up about people using him in the industry and how his fees has been hiked to 10 folds. Scroll below for details!

Be it Bollywood, South or the OTT space, Ravi says he’s been flooded with offers every single day. However, due to his political and social commitments, his work has been restricted. While that may be something to work upon, one thing he’s sure about is charging higher fees for his upcoming projects.

Talking about how people used him, Ravi Kishan told Hindustan Times, “I have a big family to take care of. I am an expensive actor now. There’s been a tenfold hike in my fee, as I have been spending from my pocket to take care of my people and social work. The makers are happily paying, as they want my dates. Maine lagbhag 15 saal free mein kaam kiya hai. Koi paise deta nahin tha aur main maang nahin paata tha. People used me a lot. But things changed after Tere Naam (2003) and Luck (2009), as people understood my craft and the loyal fan base I have.”

Ravi Kishan also added that despite getting so many offers, he believes in being really selective about the projects that he chooses. But politics have helped him a lot in the process of acting as he now tries to read minds and observe people.

On the professional front, Ravi Kishan will be next seen in Capsule Gill and will soon begin the shooting for Matsya Kaand Season 2.

