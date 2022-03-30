According to the latest reports, Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor and politician Ravi Kishan’s brother Ramesh Shukla has passed away in Delhi AIIMS hospital after his long battle with Cancer.

The Bhojpuri megastar is known for his movies like Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Kick 2, Zilla Ghaziabad, Batla House, and especially for lending his voice to Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 for the Bhojpuri lost his brother Ramesh recently.

It just recently hit the headlines that actor and BJP MP for Gorakhpur District, Ravi Kishan‘s elder brother Ramesh Kishan has met his end. It was noted that the actor’s brother was undergoing treatment for AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday when the tragedy took place. Ramesh, who was 52, suffered from many diseases including cancer, which resulted in his demise.

Ravi Kishan took it to his Twitter handle to share the news of his brother Ramesh Shukla’s death. His tweet read, “दुःखद समाचार..! आज मेरे बड़े भाई श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी का एम्स हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली में दुःखद निधन हो गया है l बहुत कोशिश किया पर बड़े भईया को नहीं बचा सका, पिता जी के बाद बड़े भाई का जाना पीड़ा दायक महादेव आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें l कोटि कोटि नमन l ओम शांति”.

Apart from this, it’s also been said that Ravi Kishan will be bringing the body of Ramesh Kishan Shukla to Varanasi, and will perform the final rites at the Ganga Ghat. Ramesh was second out of the three brothers and was noted to have BP and kidney issues.

Our hearts go out to Ravi, may his brother Ramesh’s soul rest in eternal peace.

