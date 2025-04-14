Salman Khan’s Kick 2 has been the talk of the town ever since Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the sequel. Fans are excited to see their beloved Devil back on the big screens. The original film, released in 2014, was a massive hit that introduced us to Devil (Salman Khan) and his cat-and-mouse game with a sharp cop, played by Randeep Hooda.

But now, while Bhaijaan is locked for the sequel, the supporting cast’s return seems to be hanging in the air. The actor recently shared an interesting update that has left fans guessing.

Randeep Hooda Spills The Beans On Kick 2

During a recent chat with YouTuber Shubankar Mishra, Randeep Hooda opened up about Kick 2 and whether or not he’s part of it. The actor revealed, “Kick 2 bol toh rahe hain aa rahi hai, but pata nahi kab aayegi. Sajid bhai zyada involved rehte hain. Unhone bola tha banayenge, par aisa koi intimation mereko nahi aaya hai. Main uska hissa hoon ya woh ban rahi hai ya nahi ban rahi—unhone kaha tha woh soch rahe hain. Bas itna hi pata hai.”

Loosely translates, “They do say Kick 2 is coming, but I don’t know when it will actually happen. Sajid bhai is usually quite involved. He had said he would make it, but I haven’t received any intimation about it. Whether I am a part of it or whether it’s being made or not — he had said he’s thinking about it. That’s all I know.”

His statement has left fans wondering if the makers plan to bring back the original cast or take the story in a new direction. After all, the duo even worked together in Radhe post-kick, and their pairing was appreciated. Check out the full conversation below:

Salman Khan’s Kick 2: What We Know So Far

In October 2024, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment teased the sequel by sharing a dashing picture of Salman Khan and writing, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot, Sikandar….!!! From Grand, Sajid Nadiadwala.”

But beyond this tease, updates on casting and release have been minimal. On the other hand, Salman is busy monitoring the performance of his latest film, Sikandar. Whether or not Randeep Hooda joins the cast, one thing’s clear — Kick 2 is still under wraps, and the wait for an official update continues.

