2026 is turning out to be a good year for cinephiles who love the horror genre. Among several horror movies released so far this year, seven horror films have managed to find a place among the top twenty titles of 2026 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. The current top-grossing horror film at the domestic box office is Scream 7 ($121.9 million), followed by Sam Raimi’s Send Help ($64.7 million), the low-budget flick Iron Lung ($40.9 million), and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ($25.8 million).

As movie lovers eagerly await the release of highly anticipated films like Evil Dead Burn, Insidious 6, and Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil, a recently released horror movie is making its mark at the box office. We’re talking about the supernatural horror movie Hokum, which features Severance actor Adam Scott in the lead role.

It currently holds an impressive 86% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. On its opening day, Hokum has collected $2.6 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. While it remains to be seen whether the Damian McCarthy-directed feature can translate the positive critical acclaim into ticket sales, let’s take a look at how the film’s opening day number compares to the opening day collections of the top five highest-grossing horror titles of 2026 at the domestic box office.

Top Five Highest-Grossing Horror Films of 2026 – Opening Day Earnings (North America)

Here are the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2026 so far at the domestic box office and their opening-day earnings, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Scream 7: $29.4 million Iron Lung: $9 million Send Help: $7.3 million Lee Cronin’s The Mummy: $5.2 million Primate: $4.6 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Compared to the opening day figures of this year’s current top five horror titles, the creature horror film Primate ($4.6 million) is the closest to Hokum’s opening day collection of $2.6 million. Primate went on to earn $25.6 million, implying a domestic multiplier of around 5.6x.

Assuming Hokum performs similarly at the domestic box office with the same 5.6x multiplier, it is expected to earn roughly $15 million in North America. The film’s domestic earnings beyond that figure would depend on its word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and on its weekday and weekend holds over the next 2-3 weeks. However, since this is just a multiplier-based early projection, the final verdict will become clear as it progresses with its theatrical run.

What’s The Plot of Hokum?

The film follows a horror novelist, Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), who visits a far-off inn in rural Ireland to lay his parents’ ashes. The story soon takes a terrifying turn when he realizes that the place is said to be haunted by a witch.

Hokum – Official Trailer

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