The Devil Wears Prada 2 has landed with strong box-office numbers. It has beaten the entire opening weekend of the OG film on day 1. It has also set a few records with its opening-day collection in North America. The comedy drama is getting a stronger response than its predecessor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Meryl Streep starrer received an A- for the sequel, which is above the original’s B rating on CinemaScore. Compared to other female-skewing movies, it is on par with It Ends With Us, Miss Congeniality, The Heat, and more. It is expected to beat the original’s box-office run quite soon and without a problem.

The Devil Wears Prada 2-day 1 collection at the North American box office

The audience is liking the sequel, and this could be because it has come out after so many years. The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $32.5 million [via Box Office Mojo] on its Friday opening day at the box office in North America, including the $10 million Thursday previews. It is more than three times the $9.4 million opening day gross of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada.

A few records earned by the sequel

It is the 5th-biggest opening day for a female-skewing movie post-COVID, beating It Ends With Us with $24.2 million. The Anne Hathaway-led sequel has also scored the 3rd-largest Friday of 2026 for live-action. Last but not least, the comedy drama has also earned the 3rd biggest opening day ever for 20th Century Studios, only under Avatar: Fire and Ash’s $36.5 million and Avatar: The Way of Water’s $53.2 million.

Surpasses the original’s entire opening weekend in its first day

For the unversed, The Devil Wears Prada collected $27.7 million in its three-day opening weekend. The sequel has surpassed the entire opening weekend of its predecessor in its opening day alone. It is already winning at the box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has also crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. It has collected $114.6 million worldwide before the end of its opening weekend. Domestically, it is tracking to earn between $75 million and $85 million on its opening weekend in North America, and globally, it is expected to rake in $220 million to $250 million. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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