Imagine being this close to landing an MCU role and then having to walk away. Heartbreaking, no? That was Emily Blunt’s reality with Black Widow in Iron Man 2. The role eventually went to Scarlett Johansson.

From Marvel Dreams to Gulliver’s Detour: The Role Emily Blunt Couldn’t Take

Emily Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she was originally in the running to play the fearless Natasha Romanoff in the MCU. However, fate had other plans — a binding contract forced her to take on Gulliver’s Travels, a film she admitted she didn’t even want to do, costing her the Black Widow role. “It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make,” she said. Blunt added that teaming up with Robert Downey Jr. would have been “legendary,” noting, “I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.”

Now, Emily Blunt’s honesty didn’t stop there. She laid out her feelings about the superhero genre in general, and let’s just say she’s not exactly picking up any Avengers tickets anytime soon.

Emily Blunt has been pretty candid about her feelings toward the superhero craze. “It’s not that it’s beneath me. It’s not,” she clarified, but admitted superheroes just aren’t her thing. “They’re not up my alley. I think it’s been exhausted. We are inundated,” she said, throwing a bit of shade at the endless stream of superhero movies and TV shows flooding screens.

How Fate Handed the Black Widow Role to Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson ultimately stepped into the role. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, via Screenrant, she revealed that she was “pretty bummed” when she didn’t get the part at first. But fate had other ideas. “Several weeks later, the actor who was cast in the role originally was not able to do it because of a scheduling conflict,” Johansson said. That unexpected twist gave her a second chance, and she didn’t hesitate. “I said, ‘Yes, I’m extremely available still,’” she added with a laugh. And just like that, Natasha Romanoff — and Johansson’s Marvel legacy — was born.

While Iron Man 2 became the turning point in Johansson’s career, the other actress went on to shine in acclaimed projects like A Quiet Place. In the end, both carved out impressive paths for themselves. Still, it’s hard not to imagine the “what if” scenario — would her take on Black Widow have rivaled Johansson’s? That’s one superhero face-off fans will never witness.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Weapons IMDb Score Out: Better Than Sinners, 28 Years Later & Final Destination: Bloodlines?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News