Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s much-awaited mystery horror film Weapons finally hit theaters yesterday. After earning rave reviews from critics, including an impressive 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has now received its IMDb rating from audiences.

Now, let’s see if it has garnered similarly positive feedback on IMDb and how Weapons compares with the IMDb ratings of this year’s acclaimed horror hits: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Weapons vs. 2025’s Acclaimed Horror Hits

As of now, Weapons holds an impressive user rating of 8/10 on IMDb. In comparison, Sinners boasts a score of 7.6/10, while both 28 Years Later and Final Destination: Bloodlines have received IMDb ratings of 6.8/10 each. This makes Weapons the highest-rated horror film among them. That said, these ratings may shift as more users cast their votes in the coming days, though a major change seems unlikely.

How Weapons’ IMDb Score Compares With Barbarian

Now, let’s take a look at how Zach Cregger’s solo directorial debut, Barbarian (2022), stacks up against his latest release, Weapons. While Barbarian holds an impressive IMDb score of 7/10 for a horror film, it currently trails behind Weapons. This promising start suggests that Zach Cregger’s new film could further cement his reputation as a director to watch in the horror genre.

What’s Weapons All About

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among others.

