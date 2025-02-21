Tinseltown is about to lose some serious sparkle as Sean Diddy Combs’ high-profile trial gears up for its May start date. According to new reports, many of Hollywood’s elite are preparing to vanish from the spotlight as the disgraced rapper finds himself entangled with sex trafficking and racketeering charges, along with a slew of lawsuits from individuals alleging exploitation.

Hollywood Stars Scramble to Distance Themselves From Sean Diddy Combs

Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Russell Brand, Machine Gun Kelly, Ashton Kutcher, Usher, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Kevin Hart and Will Smith have all attended Diddy’s legendary parties over the years.

However, now, insiders claim that “droves of A-listers” are booking private getaways, eager to distance themselves from what’s expected to be one of the most explosive court cases in showbiz history.

“The homes of the rich and famous with any kind of links to Combs, no matter how innocent, will be empty come May. No one will wish to be around when the hearing kicks off and Combs starts throwing names around,” an insider told RadarOnline. “Those who have been friends with him could have their names dragged through the mud and they will opt to get out of Dodge, or Hollywood, and stick their heads in the sand, quite literally perhaps, on a beach as far away from the courthouse as possible.”

Sean Diddy Combs Fights Back a $100 Million Lawsuit

Meanwhile, Diddy is not backing down from a fight. In a separate legal battle, he’s suing NBCUniversal and Ample Entertainment for $100 million, claiming defamation over their documentary ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.’

His legal team argues that the documentary falsely suggested their client had committed serious crimes such as serial murder, the rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors.

“It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein,’” the lawsuit alleged.

#Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is streaming January 14 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/CacRQJOFYB — Peacock (@peacock) January 2, 2025

With the trial set for May 5 at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse in New York City, Prosecutor Emily Johnson estimates that the government will need three weeks to lay out their case.

