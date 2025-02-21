Blake Lively’s legal feud with Justin Baldoni has reportedly sent shockwaves through her family, leaving her four children “traumatized” by the ongoing drama.

According to an amended complaint filed in New York federal court, her kids, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2, have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.”

Ryan Reynolds Struggles Alongside Blake Lively

The turmoil hasn’t spared Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, either. The lawsuit claims the emotional strain on his wife and children has taken a toll on him mentally, physically, and even professionally.

Behind the glitz and glamour, Lively has allegedly been fighting a private battle.

“She frequently chooses not to venture outside in public,” the court document claimed. “While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors, she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.” Additionally, Lively has experienced “repeated and painful physical symptoms.”

The Lawsuits Explosive Allegations

The legal war began in December 2024, when Lively first accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and attempting to destroy her reputation. Now, with the recent amendment, new allegations have surfaced, claiming that other women also felt uncomfortable around the ‘It Ends With Us’ actor while on set.

Baldoni, however, hasn’t remained silent as in January, he countered with a jaw-dropping $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds. Her legal team dismissed his move as a classic tactic straight out of an “abuser’s playbook,” while Baldoni’s attorney shot back, calling the claim “preposterous.”

Ryan Reynolds Addresses the Scandal But With Humor

Reynolds, for his part, has chosen not to address the battle directly but that didn’t stop him from slipping in a well-timed joke.

During the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler casually asked how he was doing, he smirked and quipped, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

On the red carpet, he and Lively put on a united front, with a body language expert noting her air of confidence, though subtle signs of nerves still lingered beneath the surface.

