When an actor plays a role for a long duration, it can be safe to assume that the role impacts the actor’s personal life and mental space as well. Jamie Campbell Bower, who shot to fame with his role as Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things, revealed some things about his character and its mental impact in his recent interview.

He was attending the MegaCon in Orlando and during a panel there, he admitted to taking therapy to deal with the mental stress that came with playing the dangerous antagonist in the show. Jamie revealed that he usually took eight long hours to get into his avatar as Vecna.

The actor went on to share that he is not ready to turn into other villainous characters for some time once the show wraps up the story with its final season this year. Jamie Campbell Bower, who also starred in Mortal Instruments, mentioned a discussion with his therapist in which the latter advised him to “carve out some time” whenever he was working again.

To this, Jamie responded, “To be honest with you, man, I just don’t think I’ll be doing another bad guy for a minute.” He further added, “Like it f—s me up. I’m dead serious.” He did, however, appreciate the role and the love that the show has received. But at the same time, he said, “But I definitely am ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell.”

Speaking about his role in the upcoming season of Stranger Things, Jamie Campbell Bower teased, “Without giving anything away, you know, I have had some artistically, really powerful moments this season, that as an artist, you just hope happen, you can’t really prepare for them.”

He also mentioned that filming the final scene as Vecna was an emotional moment for him, and he was also in tears. Recalling the gap between seasons 4 and 5, the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike, and the time spent with the character, Bower said, “So to let go of that has been, it’s definitely felt like I was sort of shedding.”

Vecna, aka Henry Creel, aka Subject 001, was introduced in season four of Stranger Things. Bower is expected to reprise his role in the fifth and final season as well. While an official trailer for Stranger Things season five has yet to be released, the makers have announced the show will be released sometime in 2025.

