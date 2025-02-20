The wait is over as The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back with its 18th season. The first edition premiered in January 2015 and ten years later, the show is still going strong. The last season aired from March to June 2024 and the upcoming edition is back with lots more drama and entertainment.

Since it’s the tenth anniversary season, the network has also teased guest appearances from some iconic faces of the series. Here’s what we know about the eighteenth season including its premiere date, who is in the cast and what fans can expect from the episodes as the edition airs each week.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire Season 18: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire will premiere on March 3, 2025, on ITVBe and ITVX Monday. There will be 12 episodes of 60 minutes with one releasing each week. After the finale, there will be a reunion which will be hosted by none other than television and radio host Brian Dowling.

The cast of season 18 of RHOCheshire includes Ell Egar, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Paige Chohan, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch. They will be “joined by some of the most iconic housewives from over the past ten years,” as per the official press release of the series.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire Season 18: What To Expect

The description of the series mentions that “in a bid to heal the cavernous divide in their friendships, the group head to an incredible five-star retreat on the Island of Koh Samui.” Since it’s a Housewives series, there is bound to be drama which might even lead to more baggage than they came with.

Rachel chooses to do some soul searching as she prepares for her 50th birthday in Cheshire. Meanwhile, Lauren looks to the stars for inspiration in order to help her friends who have been actively feuding. When Seema is forced to question the validity of a bond due to her being questioned, how will she really tackle it? On the other hand, Sheena faces her biggest fears.

Lystra is newly single and hopes to channel the passion into a business opportunity, but will she be successful? When Ell reveals her engagement and baby news, how will the others react to it? Lastly, Paige gets ready to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. Will there be more drama there?

The series is known for its lavish lifestyles, arguments, feuds, high end fashion, gorgeous views, and lots of fun. Fans are excited to jump back into the world of The Real Housewives of Cheshire as it returns to their TV screens with a lot more entertainment and some popcorn worthy drama.

