Ever since the news of The Real Housewives of London first came out, fans have been excited to see how the franchise would translate when it comes to the city. There have already been two United Kingdom based editions, namely Cheshire and Jersey of which the former is still running and has been successful while the latter only had a total of 2 seasons.

The upcoming London edition will be the first original Housewives show by Hayu. It was announced earlier this year at the Hayu FanFest. Here’s what we know about the in-production UK edition of The Real Housewives and will it be anything like the reality series Ladies of London by Bravo?

The Real Housewives Of London: What We Know

Announcement at Hayu FanFest

Hayu announced The Real Housewives of London by revealing a working poster with the words “Stepping out in 2025.” The said post was captioned, “Nobody serves a good cup of tea like the British—and London’s finest are ready to spill it.” Hendrick McDermott, the managing director of Hayu stated that RHOLondon would be its first ever commission of an original series.

Potential release time frame

He added that the aim is to further amplify Hayu’s offering with original content that serves fans and that they look forward “to being the exclusive home of this latest installment” of The Real Housewives franchise. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed, it is expected to premiere in 2025. The poster has already confirmed that the series will air next year.

Casting details unknown

While the cast of the British edition hasn’t been announced yet, fans are busy making guesses about the same and wondering if the vibe of the show would be anything like Bravo’s reality show Ladies of London.

Fan reactions to the announcement

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to the news of the announcement on social media platforms. One user wrote, “Be still my British heart!” while another said, “Truly the best news in years.” A third mused, “I wonder if anyone from Ladies of London will be casted?” A few dramatic reactions said, “Seated and ready,” as well as “Screaming, crying, throwing up.”

One netizen commented, “I’ve been manifesting this for YEARS and I’m so excited it’s finally happening!” and hoped that Hayu would do the franchise justice because “London deserves to have its own tone, style and identity!” Another responded, “London, the home of the rich and Uber wealthy, can’t wait for this!” while a third felt, “Hope to see some Ladies of London alum!”

One fan said, “About time the UK got the proper Housewives treatment here for it!!” while another chimed in, “Soo exciting!! They better be holding tea cups in the intro,” referring to the intro videos of the Real Housewives franchise where each edition has a unique logo representing the location.

