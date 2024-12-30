In Ted Lasso season 2, Apple TV+ gave the writers two extra episodes to play with, and they gifted us this standalone Christmas gem. Packed with holiday cheer, quirky traditions, and heartfelt moments, it didn’t push the plot much but gave the characters room to shine.

The episode oozed the feel-good charm that makes the show unique, from Ted’s festive chaos to the team’s cozy celebrations. It’s the kind of TV magic we’re losing in today’s streaming-obsessed world, and that’s a real Christmas bummer.

How Carol of the Bells Skipped the Plot for Christmas Cheer?

Ted Lasso’s “Carol of the Bells” isn’t about winning matches; it’s about winning hearts, and it does that in spades with 30 minutes of pure Christmas joy. Forget plot twists; this episode is all about vibes.