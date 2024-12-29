The release of ‘Nosferatu’ has taken theaters by storm this week, and while the film’s star-studded cast—featuring Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Bill Skarsgard—has certainly caught the attention of horror fans, it’s Depp who has emerged as the breakout star.

This remake of the iconic 1920s silent film brings a fresh twist on Bram Stoker’s Dracula with a story centered around the obsessive vampire Count Orlok, played by Skarsgard.

Fans Heaped Praise on Lily-Rose Depp

While audiences were captivated by the eerie atmosphere and Gothic horror, it was Lily-Rose Depp’s portrayal of Ellen Hutter that had viewers buzzing.

Fans didn’t hold back on social media, with one person commenting that the film’s standout element was Depp’s performance, describing it as “unhinged BPD energy” that left a lasting impression.

Others raved about her “ethereal” acting, placing her in the top tier of performances for the year. Some even jokingly suggested that an Oscar nomination should be in her future.

One person wrote on X, “The scariest—and hottest tbh—element of Nosferatu is the unhinged BPD energy Lily-Rose Depp brings to it.”

“Lily rose-depp’s performance in nosferatu (2024) has hit my top 3 performances of the year. absolutely ethereal,” another fan added.

A third gushed, “Just got out of nosferatu and i want to see oscar winner in front of lily rose depp’s name idk.”

Lily Rose is the Daughter of Johnny Depp

Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has certainly made a name for herself in Hollywood, with notable roles in ‘The King’ and ‘The Idol,’ but her portrayal in Nosferatu has taken her to a new level of acclaim.

While many applauded the film’s cast and direction, it was Skarsgård’s chilling portrayal of Count Orlok and the overall gothic atmosphere that added depth to the film.

One fan went as far as to say that Skarsgård “is not of this earth” and praised Depp for her unmatched ability to transform herself on screen.

“Bill Skarsgard is not of this earth. Lily-Rose Depp does things with her face and body that I have literally never seen an actor attempt before,” someone penned.

The film’s director, Robert Eggers, continues to cement his reputation as one of the best in the business, with audiences calling the movie “beautiful, devastating, disgusting”—and with good reason.

Depp’s haunting presence was a standout, leaving viewers captivated and craving more.

