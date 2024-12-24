Going to movies may not be the first thing you think of when considering the Christmas season. Sure, there are the trees, carols, cakes, and cut-out cookies. But going to the movie theater either on Christmas or in the days surrounding it has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families. The holiday season brings many other possibilities, including the family-friendly films of Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, and Red One.

While Wicked remains the biggest musical movie release, showings of a sing-along version will be shown in select theaters beginning December 25. If Christmas is to be spent at home, fear not – there are enough movies you can watch: Gremlins, Die Hard, Home Alone, or Elf, for example. This article gives you an idea of what new releases on Christmas Day can be enjoyed while getting out of the house for a few hours.

This Christmas Grab A Seat For A Complete Unknown, Babygirl & Nosferatu

First on the list is A Complete Unknown, a 2024 American biographical musical drama film by James Mangold, who wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks. The movie is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald, showing Bob Dylan from his first folk success to the most famous controversy over electric instruments at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Timothée Chalamet produces the movie and stars as Dylan, with supporting performances from Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. The film’s title is taken from the chorus of Dylan’s 1965 single Like a Rolling Stone.

Second on the list is Babygirl. It is an erotic thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Halina Reijn. It stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas. The movie premiered on August 30, 2024, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

It was ranked among the ten best films of 2024 by the National Board of Review, and Kidman was awarded Best Actress for the same film. The movie explores power play and sexuality at work in the form of a professional setup with a powerful CEO, Romy Mathis, played by Nicole Kidman, in New York City, who engages in an affair with an exciting young intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.

Thirdly, Nosferatu is an American gothic horror film written and directed by Robert Eggers. It is a remake of the 1922 silent picture Nosferatu, an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

The movie is set in the 1800s and is based on real estate salesman Thomas Hutter (Hoult), who is hired to find a new house for the wealthy Transylvanian Count Orlok (Skarsgård). While trying to complete the task, Hutter learns that Orlok is a vampire and infatuated with his wife, Ellen Hutter (Depp), so everything gets complicated.

A Complete Unknown, Nosferatu or Babygirl, which Christmas movie release would you catch on theatres?

