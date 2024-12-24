Renowned filmmaker Robert Eggers is now directing Nosferatu, which has been on his docket since 2015. Eggers, who collaborated on The VVitch and The Lighthouse, will now move on to Nosferatu—these monumental ventures, the ride exciting to the iconic fangs’ fans.

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, Nosferatu was among the very first cinema offerings concerning vampires. Originally released in 1922, it was remade in 1979 into Nosferatu the Vampyre, directed by Werner Herzog. Eggers, however, is set to remodel this ancient horror movie into the 21st century, to the vexation of any last remaining descendant of Bram Stoker.

Release date of Nosferatu

Nosferatu had its world premiere on December 2, 2024, at the Zoo Palast cinema in Berlin, Germany. The film is set to be released on December 25, 2024, by Focus Features domestically and Universal Pictures internationally. The film will be seen in IMAX and Dolby Cinema, and in addition to those screens, it will get special showings in 35mm in select theaters, with an example being Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in California.

The cast of Nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok

Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding

Emma Corrin as Anna Harding

Willem Dafoe as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz

Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers

Simon McBurney as Herr Knock

Critical response of Nosferatu

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 91% of 127 critics’ reviews are positive, with an average rating of 8.4/10. The website’s consensus reads: “Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.”Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned the film a score of 82 out of 100, based on 34 critics, indicating “universal acclaim”.

Filmmaker David Lowery named it one of his favorite films of 2024, saying, “Robert has made a vampire film steeped in woe, but I can only imagine how utterly overjoyed he was to be making it. Who knows if he was laughing behind the camera, but it’s pretty hard not to hear him all the same ­— and this joy, imagined or not, is vicarious.”

