The MCU is one of the biggest media franchises in the world. While all its movies and shows tell different stories, everything is connected in one franchise. Therefore, the MCU tries its best to retain the cast for their respective roles in whatever movie they work in. However, sometimes, the franchise is forced to recast some of its characters for multiple reasons.

Recasting a beloved character is no easy task; it requires balancing fan expectations while maintaining the continuity of the MCU’s expansive universe. Despite the risks, the MCU has handled these changes with impressive finesse, ensuring the story remains coherent and compelling. Over the years, Marvel has recast six characters in the franchise.

From James Rhodes to President Ross – A List of MCU Recasts

Recasting in the MCU began as early as the franchise’s first installment, Iron Man (2008). In the film, Terrence Howard played James “Rhodey” Rhodes but was replaced by Don Cheadle in Iron Man 2. Reports suggested financial disputes as the primary reason for Howard’s departure. Similarly, Edward Norton’s portrayal of Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk brought the character to the MCU, but Mark Ruffalo took over the role starting with The Avengers (2012).

Another significant change was the recasting of Fandral, one of Thor’s loyal companions. Josh Dallas played him in Thor (2011), but scheduling conflicts led to Zachary Levi taking over the role in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. In 2011, Red Skull made his MCU debut. Hugo Weaving, known for playing Elrond in Lord of the Rings, played him.

Thereafter, he made his MCU return in Avengers: Infinity War, where Ross Marquand played Skull.

The MCU also adjusted more minor but still notable characters. Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, transitioned from Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and its sequel to Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame and Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Most recently, MCU has recast the role of Thaddeus Ross. William Hurt played the character in numerous movies throughout the year. However, after the actor’s unfortunate passing in 2022, the role was taken over by Harrison Ford.

