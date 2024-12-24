Captain America: Brave New World is the next movie in the MCU. It is the third series in the franchise after Avengers and Thor to extend after a trilogy and the first Captain America movie not to feature Chris Evans. Directed by Julius Onah, the film will feature the struggles between the new Captain Sam Wilson and the new US President Thaddeus Ross, who is also the Red Hulk.

The movie is also set to achieve a unique milestone, becoming the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be released on Valentine’s Day. While superhero films have traditionally been reserved for summer and holiday windows, Brave New World follows an unconventional path, aiming to capitalize on the day of romance. However, despite its release date, it is tough to imagine a lot of romance in the movie.

Captain America 4 is the first MCU movie to be released on Valentine’s Day

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for February 14, 2025. A Valentine’s Day release may seem like an odd choice for a superhero blockbuster, but it isn’t without precedent. Two Marvel films, Daredevil (2003) and Madame Web (2024), have utilized the date. Further, Black Panther (2018) and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) were released on the weekend after Valentine’s, but not on the day itself.

This makes Captain America 4 the first MCU movie released on Valentine’s Day. The two previous Marvel movies released on this date did not perform well. Daredevil (2003) starred Ben Affleck in the titular role. While a few fans liked the movie, the consensus wasn’t uplifting, with a 5.3 IMDb rating. Madame Web had an even worse critical performance, with a 4.0 IMDb score and a below-par performance at the box office.

Marvel hopes to break the curse with Captain America: Brave New World. According to Epicstream, the movie is made on a hefty budget of around $350 Million. Therefore, it needs to have a great run at the box office to prove itself financially fruitful for the MCU.

