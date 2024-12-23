Back in the heyday of the MCU, Mark Ruffalo gave fans an unscheduled peek at a superstar-studded photoshoot that Disney probably wanted to keep under wraps.

The video in question? Pure gold for Marvel enthusiasts. Ruffalo, kind of oblivious, walked around a massive soundstage, casually chatting with MCU A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Evangeline Lilly, and Paul Bettany. The vibe? #MarvelReunionParty, as Hayley Atwell cheekily hashtagged it.

This behind-the-scenes mischief was short-lived, though. Disney promptly erased the video, but not before it sparked a buzz online. Even when the footage was gone, other actors’ posts and the hashtagged whispers kept the surprise alive.

The MCU photo shoot mishap wasn’t Ruffalo’s first slip-up. Remember the Thor: Ragnarok red carpet premiere? Ruffalo, eager to share the excitement with fans, livestreamed the event. What he forgot to do was turn off his Instagram Live… before slipping his phone into his pocket.

Fans who stayed tuned didn’t just hear the hype of the crowd. They also heard 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok audio blasting from inside the theater. Taika Waititi’s signature humor, audience laughter—it all streamed for over 2,500 listeners. By the time someone caught on, the damage was done. Oops.

And who could forget Ruffalo’s Avengers 4 title stunt? Before his Tonight Show appearance, Ruffalo tweeted a warning to host Jimmy Fallon, asking him to “cut my spoiler clip.” Fans? Absolutely losing it. They thought Ruffalo was about to reveal the biggest MCU bombshell yet.

Instead, what aired was a cleverly bleeped-out segment. Fallon teased Ruffalo to spill the Avengers 4 title, and Ruffalo pretended to cave. Every “spoiler” was silenced, leaving fans guessing and meme-ing for days. Even Marvel directors, the Russo brothers, joined the fun, responding to Ruffalo’s tweet with “You’re fired.” Classic.

Ruffalo’s tendency to overshare has become something of a running joke among MCU fans. Whether it’s an accidental livestream or a not-so-secret tweet, his antics bring a sense of relatability to the larger-than-life Marvel machine.

Sure, Disney might have scrambled to contain the leaks, but fans? They were eating it up. Ruffalo’s mishaps didn’t just reveal secrets—they highlighted the unpredictable, off-the-cuff charm that keeps audiences invested.

So, while the MCU thrives on its airtight security, Ruffalo’s blunders serve as a refreshing reminder: even superheroes (and their actors) are gloriously, hilariously human.

