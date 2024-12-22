While Sonic 3 is headed for a splendid debut at the US box office, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to come below the predicted range. The Disney flick has a lower rating than Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as well. Previously, it was expected to earn between $177-$192 million worldwide in its debut weekend, but that number has now drastically decreased. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mufasa received an A- on CinemaScore, and the Rotten Tomatoes score included a score of 57% for critics, while the audience gave it 89%. The musical drama by Barry Jenkins has an incredible voice cast with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani reprising their roles from the previous movie. The new cast included Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Blue Ivy Carter.

After a depressing Thursday preview collection, Mufasa: The Lion King failed to redeem itself on Friday when it opened in the theatres in North America. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa collected only $13.3 million in the US and is expected to collect between $33 million and $37 million in North America, including the $3.3 million Thursday previews. However, it was projected to earn between $47 and $52 million.

Meanwhile, overseas, Mufasa has reached a $33 million cume in three days over 54 markets after collecting $17 million on Friday. Sonic 3 has yet to open in the international markets. Allied with the $13.3 million release day collection, its global cume has hit $46.3 million.

However, things look worse than before, and it will not be able to beat Sonic 3’s debut. It is now predicted to earn over 28-29% less than the previous projections. The Lion King was released in 2019, and it collected an estimated $191.77 million in the US alone during its opening weekend.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

