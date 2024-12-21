Did Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slow down Wicked? Well, it doesn’t seem that way! The movie continues its strong legs in the US and has surpassed more than one movie, including The Batman’s domestic runs, to become one of the 65 highest-grossing films of all time. Scroll below for the deets.

The Batman by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, was released in 2022. It featured Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell in supporting roles besides Pattinson. It was reportedly made against a budget of $185-$200 million and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. It collected $369.34 million in the US and $402.97 million overseas.

The Batman’s global total was an impressive $772.31 million. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has surpassed The Batman’s domestic haul and beat Despicable Me 2 and The Secret Life of Pets’ US totals. The report revealed that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film collected a solid $2.4 million this Thursday.

It registered the biggest 4th Thursday for November releases, dropping only 19.9% from last Thursday. The film has hit a $370.4 million cume in the United States. The musical fantasy has beaten Despicable Me’s $368.1 million, The Secret Life Of Pets’ $368.7 million, and The Batman’s $369.4 million US totals to become the 60th highest-grossing film of all time.

Wicked is reportedly eyeing a $450-$470 million run in the United States. The movie has collected $166.14 million overseas; thus, its worldwide cume hits $536.55 million. The Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer was released on November 22. Globally, the film is 2024’s #8 highest-grossing film, and in the United States, it has surpassed Despicable Me 4 and is now the third highest-grossing film.

