Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is approaching the end of its run in China. It recently completed its third week in the country and has already been a big success. Yesterday, it completed its 22nd day at the box office and packed a solid sum overall. With the latest updated numbers, the film has already crossed the 195 crore mark globally and will soon enter the 200 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the Kollywood thriller was originally released on June 14, 2024. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics. Even among audiences, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. As a result, it emerged as a highly successful venture at the box office. Even on the OTT platform, it tasted great success, and even today, it continues to receive praise for its compelling content.

With so much glory on the back, Maharaja made an impressive debut in China. It started its journey by earning 5.41 from paid previews and 4.57 crores on the opening day. Till yesterday, the film completed a theatrical run of 22 days, and it is learned that during this span, the film has earned 86.48 crores at the box office.

Since Maharaja has now slowed down at the China box office, chances of achieving the 100 crore milestone in the country are less. However, it’s definitely going to score a double century at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, during the original theatrical run, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer earned 109.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Adding the Chinese collection to it, the total sum stands at 195.61 crores. So, it needs 4.39 crores more to enter the 200 crore club. Whenever it happens, it’ll become the fourth film of Kollywood to score 200 crores in 2024. So far, only The Greatest Of All Time, Vettaiyan and Amaran, have achieved this feat.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Maharaja (gross):

Phase 1 worldwide run- 109.13 crores

Phase 2 run (China)- 86.48 crores

Total- 195.61 crores

