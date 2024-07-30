Kollywood tasted a few successes this year, and Maharaja is one of those films that has surprised everyone with its performance. Released amid a minimal buzz, the film went on to gross over 100 crores at the worldwide box office and emerged as a huge success. It features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, who is still receiving praise for his performance after the film’s tremendous success on Netflix. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film was released in theatres on June 14th. Upon its release, critics gave the film mostly positive reviews and even the ticket-buying audience gave it a big thumbs up. With such appreciation, it enjoyed a consistent run at ticket windows and emerged as the first 100-crore grosser from the Tamil film industry in 2024.

Apart from the content, the major factor that proved beneficial for Maharaja is its modest cost. According to reports, the film was made with a budget of just 20 crores. The figure is hard to believe, but it has been learned that to keep the cost minimal for the project, Vijay Sethupathi didn’t charge a single penny to shoot the film. Instead, he will now get a share in profits.

Made at just 20 crores, Maharaja did a business of 71.30 crores net at the Indian box office. Globally, it amassed 109.13 crores gross. Other than this, the film also enjoyed a good sum against its satellite and OTT rights. Vijay Sethupathi will be enjoying a good chunk of the profit obtained from such deals and the box office business.

Meanwhile, in addition to its theatrical success, Maharaja has also been a huge success on Netflix. Ever since its premiere on 12 July, the film has been one of the top 10 trending non-English films worldwide.

