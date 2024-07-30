Prabhas is currently basking the success of Kalki 2898 AD. After a series of underperformers following the blockbuster Baahubali 2, the South superstar has finally redeemed himself at the box office with back-to-back successes. He will be next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Spirit, and we hear he’s playing a dual role. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come up with controversial films but created a huge fanbase for himself. His movies, whether it is Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, or Animal – all of them have enjoyed blockbuster collections at the box office. All eyes are now his upcoming film with Prabhas.

As per the latest update, Prabhas will be seen in a dual role in Spirit. He will be playing a cop, the protagonist of the film. But the twist in the tale is the main villain, which will also be played by the Kalki 2898 AD star. His grand entry as the antagonist will happen during the interval, leaving cine goers at the edge, asking for more!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on the script of Spirit. The film is expected to go on floors between December 2024-January 2025. It will be eyeing a Christmas 2026 release. Mounted on a budget of approximately 300 crores, Prabhas starrer is expected to continue his streak of blockbuster success at the box office.

Earlier, South Korean actor, Ma Dong-seok, was rumored to have been roped in to play the antagonist in Spirit. However, there was no official confirmation regarding the same.

Prabhas is currently busy with his next, The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, it is a Telugu romantic horror flick starring Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. His first look was released in January 2024 and received a favorable response.

