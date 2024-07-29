Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda's Mother Cameoed In Rumored Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's Film?

Last week marked the fifth anniversary of the movie Dear Comrade, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Released in 2019, this film tells the story of Bobby, a student politician dealing with anger issues, and his transformative relationship with Lilly. While the film was widely praised by audiences, many are unaware that Vijay Deverakonda’s mother had a cameo in the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, made a brief appearance in Dear Comrade. She played a college lecturer in one of the scenes. Her role was subtle and brief, making it easy for viewers to miss her connection to Vijay Deverakonda. As a result, her cameo went largely unnoticed by most of the audience.

On the fifth anniversary of Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna shared her reflections on the memorable moments during the film’s making. In an emotional social media post, Rashmika wrote about the journey from the initial narration, the rigorous cricket training, and the many moments of joy, pain, and hard work during the shoot. She mentioned the sense of emptiness and sadness after wrapping up the film and the excitement of promotions and music festivals leading up to the release.

Dear Comrade centres on Bobby, who is a passionate student leader, and his childhood friend Lilly, who is deeply dedicated to cricket. Their budding romance faces challenges due to Bobby’s temper and Lilly’s past traumas. Despite these difficulties, they grow closer and develop a stronger bond.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, Dear Comrade achieved significant success, grossing over ₹30 crore worldwide.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Work Front

Vijay Deverakonda recently made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s multi-starrer film Kalki 2898 AD. Fans were delighted by his performance as Arjun in the dystopian sci-fi project and expressed their admiration on social media.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for his upcoming projects VD12 and VD14, which he confirmed on his birthday. In the eagerly awaited VD12, Vijay Deverakonda collaborates with Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director known for Jersey. In this film, Vijay Deverakonda will take on the role of a spy, offering fans a fresh and exciting new character.

Moreover, the Kushi star is reuniting with Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan for VD14. This film, set in the period between 1854 and 1878, promises to be an intriguing historical piece.

Additionally, under the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola, VD15 will be an action-packed entertainer featuring Vijay Deverakonda. This project marks the first time Vijay will portray a rural character, venturing into a new genre.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently managing a busy schedule, working on multiple films, including the much-awaited Pushpa 2 and several major Bollywood projects set to release in 2024.

