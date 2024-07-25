Even years after the release of Rashmika and Vijay’s films, their pairing remains a favorite among fans. There are even rumors that the two might be dating in real life. However there was a time when Rashmika was actually scared of Vijay.

While many are aware of the success of Geetha Govindham, not everyone knows that Rashmika was initially frightened to work with Vijay. In an interview with The News Minute, Rashmika revealed that she was nervous about working with him during the film’s production. She explained, “I was scared when I first shot with him because I’m scared of new people. But then Vijay Devarakonda is a very chill fellow, and I found it easy to work with him.” She added that understanding his frequency and vibe made the filming process smoother.

After Geetha Govindham, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay collaborated again in Dear Comrade that released in 2019. This film also became a blockbuster and fans adored their chemistry. Through these projects Rashmika and Vijay Devarkonda developed a strong bond. This bond was evident when Vijay supported Rashmika during a media interaction where she was questioned about her past relationship with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty.

There have been persistent rumors that Rashmika and Vijay are dating. However both actors insist they are just good friends. Despite their statements, they often face questions about their relationship status. Rashmika also shares a close bond with Vijay’s family, further fueling the rumors. The duo is known to take vacations together although they rarely post photos together. Fans with sharp eyes often spot them in similar locations hinting that they might be spending time together.

