Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s The Family Star was released in theatres on April 5, 2024. Within a few weeks of its theatrical release, it dropped on the Prime Video streaming platform. The Telugu film, directed by Parasuram, didn’t receive many positive reviews and even struggled to mint good numbers at the box office.

The Family Star was released online on April 26, 2024. Many people who didn’t watch it in theatres caught up on the Vijay and Mrunal starrer online. However, the Arjun Reddy star is receiving backlash for a certain dialogue in the Parasuram directorial.

Ravi Babu, who plays a villain, visits Govardhan’s (Vijay Deverakonda) house and makes an indecent proposal to his sister-in-law. He wants Govardhan’s sister-in-law in return for the debt her husband owes him. A furious Govardhan slams Ravi’s character for disrespecting women and beats up the goons. However, Vijay’s character also issues a threat to the women in the goon’s family. Netizens are miffed that The Family Star’s hero is no different from the film’s villain.

An ‘X’ user shared, “In #FamilyStar, the ‘Hero’ bashes up the goons of a muscleman who preyed upon the women of his family.. And then, proceeds to give a rape threat to the women of goon’s family. That’s all I have to say.” Another X user posted, “Where there is Vijay Deverakonda, there is nauseating toxic masculinity and misogyny.”

A netizen shared, ‘I am hoping Telugu fans are not defending this with their usual ‘cinema ni cinema la choodandi’ logic. This breaches all levels of atrocities our hero characters romanticizes generally. This is so bad that I am hoping even khattar fans will have a problem with it”.

Meanwhile, in the past, Vijay Deverakonda received flak for his character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy. The movie was remade in Bollywood as ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Even Shahid and his character were bashed for their toxic masculinity.

