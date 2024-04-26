Watch Video: Jr. NTR Gets Angry &Shouts At Paparazzi While Shooting War 2; Here's Why!

Jr. NTR, or Taarak, is known for his calm, funny demeanor, and fans adore him. But there are days when the most peaceful stars also lose their cool. Something similar happened to the RRR star, who is currently shooting for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. After he noticed a paparazzi with the camera following him to his hotel, he got annoyed and asked the person to step back. Taarak was uncomfortable with people trying to breach his privacy.

Mega Star Jr. NTR is on a roll with a packed roaster, with magnum and highly anticipated movies like Devara and War 2 in his bank. The star is shooting for War’s sequel, which Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee will helm. Reports also suggest he will shoot a massive dance number with Hrithik Roshan. And while it may seem like visiting the City Of Dreams, Mumbai would be fun for him. The pressures of the movie and the privacy are getting to him.

In a video now going viral, shared by a handle, Total Filmii, Jr. NTR can be seen entering his hotel surrounded by security personnel. So it is understandable that he saw the cameras and paps there but did not give it too much attention. But as the paparazzi inch closer to him while entering the hotel, following him, he loses his excellent and warns the paps to ‘just leave it alone.’

In Hyderabad, Jr. NTR is known for being quiet and reserved, and it appears that the actor is struggling to cope with the constant pestering of photographers in Mumbai. He once questioned a photographer who saw him at the airport in Hyderabad whether he was “always” there and even “bathes and eats” there.

With the upcoming release of War 2, Jr. NTR is expected to play a grey character opposite Hrithik Roshan. The movie’s plot has been kept under wraps by the makers, but earlier this month, images of Hrithik and Taarak on set were posted online. But the two weren’t captured in the same frame. In addition, Jr. NTR is filming Devara, Koratala Siva’s film, which will be Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. Along with actors Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth, Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie.

