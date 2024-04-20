Jr NTR witnessed increase in his reach after the super success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film was a global phenomena and due to the same, fans are excited to watch the actor on the big screen again. His next, Devara, is enjoying a good buzz on the ground level and as per recent reports, the biggie has raked in impressive numbers by selling theatrical rights across the globe. Keep reading to know more!

NTR is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Tollywood at present and now, after the grand success of RRR, he’s trying to increase his market by giving a shot at another pan-India biggie. His upcoming magnum opus, Devara, is also projected as a film catering the audience nationwide, especially the Hindi market. And for that, names like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in.

While things are working in favor of Devara so far, it seems that the makers are expecting too much from Jr NTR in the name of pan-India cinema. Yes, RRR was a huge success, but that film had a brand of SS Rajamouli supporting it, and it also wasn’t a solo lead film of NTR. If we remove RRR from NTR’s filmography, all of his releases have managed to shine bright only in the Telugu market.

Excluding RRR, Jr NTR’s biggest success to date is 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which raked in a distributor share of 85 crores, as per Track Tollywood’s report. Also, he’s the only top Telugu star who don’t have any film (solo) with a distributor share of 100 crores.

Against this track record of Jr NTR, Devara‘s theatrical rights have been valued at 100 crores in the non-Telugu markets. In the Telugu market, the theatrical rights are valued at 120 crores. Talking about the global success, the film’s breakeven is said to be around 400 crores gross, which looks too much for NTR’s solo film.

Let’s see how big the box office blast Devara turns out to be when it releases on 10th October 2024.

