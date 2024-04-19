This year, we are going to see some really big pan-India films, one of which is Devara. The film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. While there’s still a lot of time in the release, the film is already making all the noise due to its pre-release deals. Now, the latest we learned about the biggie is about the theatrical rights deal. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the film will be made in two parts, the first of which is titled Devara: Part 1. Initially, it was planned for a summer 2024 release, but as per the recent official update, it is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on 10 October 2024, thus aiming to enjoy the benefit of the Dussehra holidays.

After RRR, Jr NTR has witnessed a massive rise in popularity, especially in the Hindi market. On top of that, the inclusion of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ensures that the film will grab eyeballs outside the limited Telugu market. So, as expected, the demand is huge all across the country, and as per the recent development, the pre-release business of almost 250 crores through theatrical rights has been achieved.

As per the report on Track Tollywood, Devara has already amassed 247 crores by selling theatrical rights. For the Hindi version, Karan Johar and Anil Thadani bagged the Hindi distribution rights for 50 crores. The price of Telugu theatrical rights is said to be 120 crores. For Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, the film has reportedly bagged an amount of 50 crores.

For the distribution in the overseas market, Devara has reportedly bagged 27 crores. So, after adding all these figures, the pre-release theatrical rights business stands at 247 crores, which is impressive.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles. While the exact number is not known, the biggie is said to be an expensive film with a budget of over 250 crores.

