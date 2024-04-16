Jr NTR is all set to entertain the masses with his action drama, Devara Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. When the first glimpse of the movie was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Everyone wants to know more about the RRR actor’s next.

Recently, the team of Devara and Karan Johar shared big news about the film. Karan’s Dharma Productions with AA Films has the distribution rights for Jr NTR’s film in northern India. Karan and his team even shared a picture with the RRR actor to make the official announcement. But it looks like in the South, different production houses are battling to get the film’s rights.

Production Houses’ Race For Devara Part 1

As reported by the Gulte portal, many big production houses want to bag the rights of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara. Dil Raju wants to get the rights in the Nizam area, and the team is ready to pay a massive amount of Rs 55 crore just for the Telangana rights. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, also hopes to get the rights. The production house wants to release the film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh instead of just bagging the rights in selective areas.

The third production house that is also the top contender to bag the theatrical release rights of Jr NTR’s Devara is Sithara Entertainment. Headlined by Naga Vamsi, they’re also ready to offer as much as it takes to seal the deal. The reports mention that the makers hope to earn at least 120 crores with the theatrical rights. However, these are just speculations so far. We will have to wait for the team to share an official update about who gets to be the theatrical distribution partners in Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Devara Part 1 is slated to release in theatres on October 10, 2024.

