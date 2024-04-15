Super Yodha: After HanuMan's 294 Crore Box Office Teja Sajja Teases A Glimpse Of His Next Film Before The Sequel Jai HanuMan!

Teja Sajja has been the talk of the town ever since he played a phenomenal character in Prasanth Verma‘s HanuMan. The film has collected 294.18 crore worldwide, creating history for the Telugu film industry. Given that Teja scored a big hit in his last movie, the entire country was eagerly waiting for his next.

The actor has teased a glimpse of his upcoming film, for which the superstar seems to have gone through a massive transformation. The actor introduced his Yodha Avatar and promised to announce it soon.

After the historic success of Hanu-Man across the globe, Super Hero Teja Sajja teamed up with the talented filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni for a grand scale pan India movie to be produced prestigiously by Tollywood’s production house, People Media Factory, as Production No 36.

The Preface poster sees superhero Teja Sajja in a back pose with intensity on his face. The actor, who appeared in traditional wear in his previous movie, underwent a stylish makeover and looks fabulous here as Super Yodha. The title of the movie will be announced on April 18th.

This is the second consecutive project for Karthik Gattamneni and PMF, after Eagle, and the new movie is going to unveil a secret that will rewrite history. The director, who is a fantabulous technician, penned a larger-than-life story, presenting Teja Sajja as a massive character. It is an adventurous saga of Super Yodha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanu⭐️Man (@tejasajja123)

The movie will have high technical and production standards, with well-known craftsmen taking care of different departments. Other details of the film will also be revealed on the same day.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli To Embrace Shades of Grey in Allu Arjun’s Action Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News