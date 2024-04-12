Possibly, the biggest box office clash of the year is going to happen between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Both films are carrying immense buzz, with their titular characters enjoying a cult status. Amid this, a few weeks back, some reports suggested that it’s no longer a two-way battle as Thalapathy Vijay has entered the scene with his The Greatest Of All Time. But now, it’s clear that Vijay is out of this competition.

For those who aren’t aware, Vijay is quitting films as he has planned to join full time politics. While it’s truly a shocker for fans and the Tamil film industry, a big relief is that the superstar has a couple of films in the kitty and he’ll complete them before taking an exit from the cinema. One of these couple of projects is The Greatest Of All Time, which marks Vijay’s 68th film in a filmy career.

In the last few weeks, we constantly heard that the makers of The Greatest Of All Time are planning to bring their film to theatres on the occasion of Independence Day. If that had been the case, the film was in strong competition with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Now, thankfully, the makers have opted to stay out of the messy battle.

As shared by director Venkat Prabhu himself, The Greatest Of All Time is officially scheduled to arrive in theatres on 5th September 2024. This is really a big relief for both Thalapathy Vijay’s film and Pushpa 2 as the clash would have impacted both these films in the South market. As far as Singham Again is concerned, Vijay’s magnum opus wouldn’t have caused big damage in the southern market, but yes, it would have killed the potential in the Hindi market.

Meanwhile, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, The Greatest Of All Time also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mohan, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, and the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It’ll be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

