On April 8, Allu Arjun treated his fans with the Pushpa 2: The Rise teaser. It was the actor’s birthday, and he made sure to make it a memorable occasion. The film is a sequel to his 2021 Telugu blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Ever since the Pushpa 2 teaser dropped, fans and the movie-going audience can’t get enough of Allu Arjun’s look and the entire vibe of the film. By showing us very little, the team has given the fans a lot to discuss. Not just the audience, but even the film fraternity is in awe of Arjun’s upcoming sequel.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma gives a big shoutout to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 movie. Last year, Sharma’s movie starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel earned huge numbers at the box office. The director posted on his X platform (formerly Twitter) that this August 15, Arjun’s movie will roar at the box office. We wonder how Arjun will react to Sharma’s reaction.

Anil Sharma tweeted, “Just saw #pushpa2 teaser .. excited .. last year 15 aug #gadar2 created Gadar at box off this year #Pushpa2TheRule will creat more Gadar .. my best wishes .. congratulations to audiences, film industry n entire team of movie .. specially @alluarjun .. his looks n presence is extraordinary .. great ..”.

Just saw #pushpa2 teaser .. excited .. last year 15 aug #gadar2 created Gadar at box off this year #Pushpa2TheRule will creat more Gadar .. my best wishes .. congratulations to audiences, film industry n entire team of movie .. specially @alluarjun .. his looks n presence is… — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 15, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadway. The film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. The movie will be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla languages.

Even before the sequel’s release, Allu Arjun confirmed earlier that they already have plans to make Pushpa 3. Jagapathi Babu will be the villain in the threequel.

